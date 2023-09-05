LEWES, Del. - Ard na Greine, an 89-acre parcel of open space adjacent to the Village of Five Points community and the Lewes-Georgetown Trail, could be protected from future housing and commercial development. The Greater Lewes Foundation, in collaboration with the Sussex County Land Trust, has unveiled the Open Space Alliance, a fundraising campaign aimed at securing the preservation of this open space.
Pamela Costanzi, Campaign Manager for the Open Space Alliance says the campaign was formed "in response to some of the development that is happening in Sussex County, and as a way to help identify properties that might be put under conservation. It is meant to provide more green open spaces for the community to enjoy.”
The campaign's primary goal is to raise a total of $18.3 million to acquire not only Ard na Greine but also an additional 30-acre parcel known as the 4th Street Preserve. Approximately $3.9 million is expected to come from private donations, emphasizing the community's integral role in this preservation endeavor. Since the launch of this campaign, they have already raised $1.5 million from private donors, and half a million dollars from the City of Lewes.
Without preservation as open space, these 120 acres could face the prospect of residential or commercial development. The implications of such a transformation extend beyond aesthetics, with concerns arising about increased traffic congestion on local roads such as Old Orchard Road, New Road, Savannah Road, and within the VOFP community.
Costanzi adds, “if you look at a map of the city of Lewes and the area outside of the city limits, you can see that other than the great salt marsh, which is protected by Lewes Beach and Cape Henlopen, there's very little green space left here.”
The vision for these protected parcels extends beyond mere preservation. It includes plans for creating walking paths that wind through the landscapes, providing opportunities for passive recreation. Additionally, access to Canary Creek for kayaking and canoeing is in the plan. Funds allocated to restore the land will foster meadow creation and the addition of plantings that support natural habitats, bolstering the area's biodiversity.
Ownership and maintenance responsibilities are to be divided between the Sussex County Land Trust, which will oversee Ard na Greine, and the City of Lewes, responsible for the 4th Street Preserve. This structured approach ensures the diligent and sustainable care of these lands.
You can learn more about the Open Space Alliance and their mission here.