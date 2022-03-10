GEORGETOWN, Del. - Protestors from across Sussex County will rally in front of County Administrative Offices ahead of Thursday's Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing to discuss the fate of controversial proposed development.
Citizens have expressed concerns about the proposed East Gate and Coral Lakes subdivisions. Jill Hicks and Susan Petze-Rosenblum, who will be at Thursday's rally, say what started as a protest against those two subdivisions has turned into a movement to demand the County amend its zoning ordinances for what they call "more responsible building".
"Coral Lakes actually backs up to our backyards," Hicks said. "So, while we've been noticing all the traffic congestion and the building...like I say, it came to our backyard, so we got involved in this one subdivision and then realized that Sussex County is very laxed in its ordinances."
Hicks and Petze-Rosenblum say they and many other citizens believe the County needs to specifically update its buffer ordinances to protect wetlands. They say continued development harms wetlands and forests, and that the traffic and congestion it causes poses a threat to public safety.
They say building Coral Lakes would remove trees and affect wildlife they can see from their yards.
The goal of Thursday's rally, Hicks and Petze-Roseblum say, is to persuade the county to deny Coral Lakes and East Gate and preserve the land instead.
"We're hoping that the developers will pull out and that the property can be purchased and possibly turned into a permanent conservation site,' Petze-Rosenblum said. "That's our ultimate goal. But it's really it's just a crime, and a lot of people feel this way."
A similar rally against development was held before Planning and Zoning's September 21, 2021 hearing.
Schell Brothers, the developers of Coral Lakes, declined comment.
The county told WRDE the following in a statement:
"With respect to the protest, the County respects those citizens’ right to vocalize their concerns, as they have done in similar protests of the past. However, only the testimony provided as part of the public hearing process on this or any other application is what will be considered as the commissioners make their decision."
Protestors will gather from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by the Planning and Zoning hearing at 5 p.m.
