REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.— On Saturday, nearly a dozen people gathered outside Columbia Care in Rehoboth Beach to protest their prices of medical marijuana.
Protestors are boycotting Multi-State Operators, or MSOs, who sell medical marijuana in different states. Growing medical marijuana is illegal in Delaware without a license, which has allowed licensed vendors like Columbia Care to set the prices.
WRDE reached out to Columbia Care but they were unable to provide an official statement.
Protestors are also pushing for HB 305 to move forward. The house bill was sponsored by Delaware representative Edward Osienski back on Jan. 22 and aims to allow adults over the age of 21 to legally possess and consume under one ounce of marijuana for personal use.
HB 305 would also use seven percent of the tax revenue collected from marijuana consumers to be allocated towards a Justice Reinvestment Fund to help communities previously affected by the war on drugs.