Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&