DOVER, Del. - On Tuesday, The Public Service Commission granted the Division of the Public Advocate's (DPA) petition to lower Tidewater Utilities, Inc.'s rates to a just and reasonable level, says the DPA.
“No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized rate of return." Said Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater. "While Tidewater opposed our petition, I’m delighted the Commission agreed with our position to reduce rates to a just and reasonable level for Tidewater’s customers. On behalf of Tidewater’s 47,000 customers, I want to thank the Commission for its decision.”
DPA says the petition was filed on June 22nd because Tidewater has been earning more than the approved rate of return (7.92%) since 2017. DPA claims that earlier attempts to stop this over-earning did not work.
According to DPA, customers can expect to see a short-term reduction of their rates of up to 6%, which adds up to more than $2.2 million for the company. The DPA believes that this will make quarterly bills $10 lower per customer.