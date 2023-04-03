DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is accepting public comments for the record ahead of the April 26 public hearing on the state's potential adoption of Advanced Clean Car II regulations.
The proposed regulations include requirements for automobile manufacturers to deliver an increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles to dealerships in Delaware. These include new battery-electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric cars.
Amendments would update the adoption of California's Advance Clean Car II low emission vehicle and greenhouse gas standards and add the requirements for zero-emitting vehicles for model year 2027 and beyond. The proposed regulations state that this would reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new light- and medium-duty vehicles.
These standards were initially adopted in 2010 and went into effect for model year 2014. Since the original adoption, California has made changes necessary for automobile manufacturers to comply.
Discussions surrounding zero-emission vehicles, electric cars, and the development of more charging stations have been ongoing in Sussex County communities for months. Delaware Republicans have been particularly outspoken, holding meetings in late March at which many representatives focused on what they felt was a lack of choice in the future when new gas-powered vehicles would be limited. Eventually, only used gas-powered vehicles would be available as auto manufacturers move to provide new zero-emission options. Other conversations and responses have looked at environmental, financial, and infrastructure-related impacts.
All public comments made directly to DNREC, whether received verbally at the public hearing or in writing before or after the hearing, will be entered into the public record and will be considered in making decisions on the proposed regulation. Only comments made to DNREC and entered into the public record will be considered by the department as part of the rulemaking decision process.
Comments will be accepted through email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, through an online form, or by mail to Theresa Newman, Hearing Officer, c/o DNREC Office of the Secretary at 89 Kings Hwy, Dover.