GEORGETOWN, Del. — A proposal for a 24/7 veterinary hospital specializing in emergency and surgical care for pets went before Town Council Monday night. CoastTV caught up with local pet owners on Tuesday who all agree this would be a much needed addition.
Kaitlin Richards takes her dog Zeke to the dog park in Millsboro to meet up with his friends. She worries about a lack of emergency veterinary services to support these playful pups and other pets.
"I actually lost a cat because we didn't have any access to local emergency services in the middle of the night, and we had to put them down due to it," Richards says.
Dr. Daphne Clendaniel seeks to change that tragic outcome. She would operate a veterinary hospital in one of three buildings in the Georgetown Professional/Medical Center on Old Laurel Road.
"I love my dog as my child too, so I would like to see one be a lot closer in case something were to happen," says Lauren Pratt of Georgetown.
SPG Development, LLC, aims to amend a conditional use approval granted in June 2022 to include the veterinary facility within the approved building location of the Site Plan.
"The area is booming," says Carolyn Barki of Millville. "It's no one's fault that we're kind of outgrowing our capacity here, but we just have more people than services."
The proposed hospital would feature soundproofing materials to minimize noise and include a fenced area where recovering dogs can be taken outside to go to the bathroom.
"Definitely an animal hospital needs to be here, says Mary Beth Murray of Bethany Beach. "As much as Beebe is growing for humans, we need to grow for our pets."
Mayor Bill West says the proposal was received positively and will be left on the record for two weeks before coming up for a vote at a future meeting.
"This gives people in Sussex County, not only Georgetown, but the people in Sussex County somewhere to go," says Mayor West.
The project plans and history of approvals are linked on Monday night's Town Council agenda.