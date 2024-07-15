SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A proposed development in Lewes is set to go ahead of the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission during a public hearing on Wednesday, July 17.
The proposed project is called Northstar and developers are looking to build on the southeast side of Lewes-Georgetown Highway and the northwest and southeast sides of Beaver Dam Road.
The plan features 758 single-family home lots, 94 multifamily units and 96,000 square feet of commercial space.
On the agenda is an ordinance to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Map of Sussex County from an AR-1 Agricultural Residential District to a C-3 Heavy Commercial District.
The Sussex Planning and Zoning will meet at 1 p.m. in Georgetown.