OCEAN CITY, Md. - Public hearings for the proposed Ocean City Margaritaville Resort are set to take place on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
The town says that the September meeting will discuss the use of the air above Washington Lane, located between 13th and 14th street, to ensure that area is no longer needed by the public.
The October meeting, which was originally set for Oct. 2 but has since been delayed, will talk about the closure of Washington lane itself, to ensure it is no longer needed for public use.
Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers