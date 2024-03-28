ANGOLA, Del. - Scheduled public hearings for the proposed Royal Farms to be built at the intersection of Route 24 and Angola Road have been postponed.
According to Sussex County, the postponement is due to the county receiving a notice from DelDOT that a traffic impact study needs to be submitted for the development. For future hearings, the county says the study needs to be done first.
The original hearings were set for April 24 before the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission and June 4 before the Sussex County Council. The county says new hearing dates will be scheduled after the study is submitted.