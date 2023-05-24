WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County Public Schools is hosting community conversations to involve members of the public in discussion on current perceptions of the school system. Desired topics of discussion include ways that the district can improve.
Conversations will be held on Monday, June 5 at Westside Intermediate from 5 to 6 p.m. and at North Salisbury Elementary School from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Additional meetings will take place at Bennett Middle School from 5 to 6 p.m. and at Beaver Run Elementary School from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on June 6.
Preregistration is available at www.conversation.wcboe.org and can be done in English, Spanish, or Haitian Creole. Interpreters will be available at all locations and times. More information is available by reaching out to comments@wcboe.org or 410-677-4453.