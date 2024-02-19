MILTON, Del. - Over 600 acres off Route 9 could become home to upwards of 1200 homes, a YMCA and shops if the Cool Spring Crossing Community gets the green light.
The Carl M. Freeman Companies would need conditional use approvals and they're facing a lot of pushback. The land is currently zoned Agricultural Residential. The project seeks to rezone to Medium Density Residential. Many people think this is too much development. Even though the project says it would add diverse housing options and rental homes, some are not convinced.
"I haven't heard anything about homes for sale there that would be affordable for residents that actually live here," says Lindsay Deckard of Milton. "I'm not for people that have out of state remote salaries or retirees. That is very concerning especially given its proximity to places that need workers to service that location itself and everything surrounding it."
The developers, who also run Tower Hill in Lewes and Bayside in Selbyville say they really want to hear from people in the community about Cool Spring Crossing.
"As the March 6th Planning & Zoning Public Hearing draws near, we've been actively engaging with a wide range of groups, both in favor of and opposed to the project," says Laurie Matthews President & CMO LM Marketing Group. "In our ongoing effort to reach out to the surrounding community, we've extended invitations to these groups as well as to residents and professionals in the surrounding area. We've provided various avenues for individuals interested in the proposed Cool Spring Crossing community to express their support, voice their concerns, and contribute to the dialogue surrounding the project, including both in-person and virtual meetings. We encourage you and others to sign up for one of these presentations to gain a deeper understanding of the proposed Cool Spring Crossing Community."
As a former Environmental Scientist for the State of Delaware, Deckard sees risks from this proposed development.
"It is still too massive of a space in a small county in a small state with a high flood plane with a major artery nearby and lacking farms to feed ourselves, our populations, our own chickens are now grain dependent out of state," Deckard says. "I would never support that many houses there."
Site plans will be available to review for Tuesday at 5:30 pm at the Milton Public Library, Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, and virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. Details to RSVP can be found online at coolspring.info/updates.