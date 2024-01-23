Public workshop shows the possible future of Marshall Street in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- A public workshop showed what Marshall Street in Milford could look like in the future.
The plan details more bike lanes for the street- which would would take away some parking options for neighbors.
"It would provide up to eight foot parallel parking aisles on each side of those travel lanes. And then on the outside of the parallel parking lanes would be a five foot straight bike lane, and that would run from SE Second Street to Watergate," said Milford planning director Rob Pierce.
Some neighbors did raise some concerns with parking outside their homes possibly going away.
"I am losing half of my parking in front of my house," said one Marshall street neighbor. "It's bad enough that I live near the store and the trucks block by driveway all the time. Now, I'm not even going to have if someone comes to visit. I don't even have parking for them unless it's in my driveway. And that will be a major inconvenience."
According to planning director Rob Pierce, the goal of the meeting was to address these concerns and make possible changes to the plans.
Nothing was voted on at the workshop. Before anything can be finalized, it will need to get city council's stamp of approval.