DELAWARE- Some Delaware lawmakers have introduced Preventing Unnecessary Deaths During Life-Threatening Events or PUDDLE Act, to protect families from the dangers of utility shut-offs during extreme weather events. According to one of the bill’s sponsors, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, the legislation aims to establish moratoriums on utility shut-off. She said this would take place during heat waves and cold snaps, addressing a gap in current protections. The bill seeks to make sure that every state provides essential protections, bridging the current gaps where over 164 million Americans live without comprehensive disconnection safeguards.
According to Rochester, as climate change continues to fuel more frequent and severe weather events, the need for such protections has become increasingly important. The U.S. experienced 13 straight months of record-breaking temperatures, culminating in the hottest day ever recorded on July 21. Despite these alarming trends, Rochester said only 19 states and Washington, D.C. have moratoriums for both hot and cold weather shut-offs. Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, emphasized the necessity of these protections. He said this is particularly for vulnerable households. Supported by nearly 30 organizations, the bill is sponsored by Rochester and Rep. Suzan DelBene.