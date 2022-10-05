Purple Pearl Gets A Price Tag

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Remember back in August when a family vacationing in Rehoboth Beach found a rare purple pearl? Well the pearl has since been given a value.
From a normal night eating out turned to a major pay day. A family vacationing, two months ago, discovers just how much their unique souvenir is worth. But first they had to get the pearl certified by the Gemological Institute of America(GIA).
"This is a natural, saltwater, non-nacreous pearl produced from a northern quahog clam. So natural pearls are always rare, especially for gem quality ones with attractive color and symmetrical shapes." said the Senior Manger of Pearl Identification at the GIA, Chunhui Zhou.
Even the appraiser with the Philadelphia Jewelry Appraisers was surprised by the find, according to Scott Overland. But ultimately it was given quite the price tag.
"-and came up with an evaluation of $4,071 which we were thrilled about." said Scott Overland, the one who found the pearl in his appetizer at Salt Air restaurant.
Overland and his family have decided to keep the pearl saying its sentimental value is worth more than the extra cash.
"Yeah we haven't really decided yet if we're going to turn it into a piece of jewelry or a display with its shell. We still have the shell that has that indentation in it which is really cool. We are figuring that out but it's definitely just too special and fun of a story to at this point and an item to let it go." said Overland.
The GIA says finds like this have to go through a vigorous testing process to even be verified for appraisal.
"We examine it using a number of terminological and advanced instrumental techniques such as microscopic examination to check the surface features. We also take x-rays of the pearl in order to see its internal structure, whether the pearl is natural or cultured." said Zhou.
The family plans to return to Rehoboth Beach next summer.
"Of course we'll have to make another visit to Salt Air and order some more clams. See if we can't turn this into a pair of earrings or something for the wife or daughter." said Overland.
According to Salt Air, the restaurant had never found a treasure like this and certainly has not found anymore in the last two months.