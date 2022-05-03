U.S. Air Force Airman Megan Konsmo, from Tacoma, Wash., checks pallets of equipment ultimately bound for Ukraine in the Super Port of the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. President Joe Biden asked Congress on Thursday for $33 billion to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia, signaling a burgeoning and long-haul American commitment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)