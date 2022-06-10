DOVER, Del.--As Delaware considers new gun control bills in the wake of increasing school shootings across the nation, WRDE News sat with Republican House Minority Leader Daniel short, who explains his stance on gun control.
"About 4 years ago, several of us started a safety and security initiative in a bill," he said.
Rep. Short said it was a bipartisan effort to fund $5 million but now very little money is left and it's time to replenish that. The proposal now increases that number to $10 million and if passed by both the House and the Senate, it would go into effect immediately in July, and schools could then apply for the grant.
Rep. Short said at the time, the list of resources included mostly materials and not so much personnel.
"Nope, no people at the time, that was mostly materials so within locks, it could've been things like this, a key card to get into the building, it could've been security glass, computerized system and training, things of that nature," he said.
Short said now-a-days he would like to see Delaware focus more on the technology aspect, to catch the red flags before it is too late.
"The technology issue it's still, is very, very needed, for example where my grandson goes to school, once you get in there, you give your driver's license," Rep. Short said.
Perhaps investing in metal detectors, security cameras or police guards, he said, will help decrease the possibility of a mass school shooting in the First State. He said the bill he is working to revamp will give the funds to individual schools who apply and receive the grant, and it will be up to them how they use that money.
Rep. Short said mostly all politicians agrees safety in schools is a priority, especially given the number of mass shootings across the nation over the years.
"You know, I'm not really in favor of some of the things that we are doing on the gun, meaning the object, so what I think we ought to be doing is talking about some of the things we can get done in the immediate sense and then we got the money to do them so why don't we spend some money?" he said.
Earlier this week, the House passed two gun bills---HB451 and HB450. House Bill 451 increases the age of purchasing a gun from 18 to 21.
"I'm opposed to that bill, well one of the key issues is, I think, that it's a discriminatory bill in the sense that an 18-year-old can do a lot of things, one of them is to serve in the military, they can join our fire department," he added.
Short said he is also opposed to HB450, an effective ban on semi-automatic weapons.
I'm in favor of the focus on what the real trouble is, the trouble is the individual, and the individual in a lot of cases in what we've seen is being identified--not by me, but by others--as having mental health issues," Rep. Short said.
Short made it a point that he is pro gun rights and gun control, that the concern ultimately lies on guns falling into the wrong hands.
"We're all after the same goal which is to make our school safe and make the public safe at large as well," he said.