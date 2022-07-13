SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The spotted lanternfly ahs been found in Georgetown, Milford, Seaford, Ocean View, and Rehoboth Beach.
Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) Plant Industries Program Administrator Jessica Inhof says they are known for using piercing and sucking mouth parts to do harm to many types of vegetation.
"That greatly affects grape crops, the vine crops are affected the most," Inhof said. "But it can also affect weak or young, sick trees that it then reduces their ability to over winter."
All types of trees and plants are at risk. Henry Bennett says he's keeping a close eye on his orchard, which primarily grows peaches.
"Anytime there is a new pest especially like the spotted lanternfly that is kind of a new type of pest that we have not had a history of dealing with, we're obviously concerned because we have a lot of beautiful fruit on the trees at stake," Bennett said. "However, we also work with the University of Delaware's Entomology Department and we use mating disruption currently.
There are many pests that threaten fruit trees but there are ways to deter them. On some of the trees at Bennett Orchards there are twist ties to deter them from reproducing. But they have not been developed for spotted lanternflies yet.
In the case of Bennett Orchards, it serves at many businesses all over the county so any disruption to their peaches or other fruit would be devastating.
"We sell at farmers' markets and pick your own and then sometimes if we have seconds we sell them to restaurants," Bennett said. "We have a lot of great restaurants in the area that we work with so we obviously try to limit the seconds but something like that could cause more damage that you would have to sell as seconds."
The key is if you see one, squish it. That along with some other precautionary measures can limit the spread of the spotted lanternfly.
"The public can be treating on their own, their own properties and that greatly reduces those populations," Inhof said. "During this time of year, they are red with spots on them and in the winter time egg masses can be scraped."
There is a quarantine in place now that the spotted lanternflies are in Sussex County that involves rules on transporting plants. Full instructions and details can be found here.
The lanternflies can move by car, by hopping, plants, or even by water and experts are urging people to do their part if they see one.