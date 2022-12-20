Wicomico County, MD - A kickoff celebration for the Wicomico Teacher of the Year quarterfinalists is scheduled for January 12th, at Beaver Run Elementary School.
Seventy-three educators will be recognized for their efforts in ensuring children across the county are presented with exceptional learning experiences.
To conclude the evening, four semi-finalists will be announced. According to the Board of Education, semifinalists will go on to take part in scored events: the Fishbowl public speaking event, a writing activity, and an interview with a blue ribbon panel of judges. The finalists and winner will be announced at the spring celebration.