CHESTER, Md. - A fire that took place at a two-story home in Queen Anne's County has caused an estimated $400,000 in damages, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
They say that it took 25 firefighters from the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department an hour to get the fire under control.
According to the office, a neighbor to the Crab Court home discovered the fire.
The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked top contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.