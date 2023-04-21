Questions Around Georgetown's Town Manager Continue

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown Town Council has been discussing Town Manager Gene Dvornick's contract for months.
There have been some concerns voiced by council members with Dvornick's amount of comp time and some job performance.
Dvornick has been the town manager for sixteen years. These contract discussions go back to October. He said he has been working with the council to make the discussions go smoothly.
"I'm hoping for the best for both myself and for the town," he said. "And that's the purpose of the employment grant. It protects both the employee as well as the the town itself."
Councilwoman Angela Townshend has voiced some concerns with the amount of comp time Dvornick is allowed. She has recommended that Dvornick does not get any comp time at all, or has a cap of how much he can accumulate. However she echoed the feeling that she wants discussions to go smoothly.
According to Dvornick, discussions started at a three-year extension. That is comparable to how other Sussex County towns operate. After some concern from council on job performance and time off- that was shortened to a one-year extension with three performance reviews.
Town Council is scheduled to discuss the contract at a meeting on April 24th.