OCEAN CITY, Md.- Another animal was saved by the National Aquarium Stranding Response team. Wednesday at Assateague Island National Seashore, a Loggerhead sea turtle was found struggling in the surf. Organizers at the center say this prompted a response from the rescue team. The distressed turtle was transported to the National Stranding Response Center in Ocean City for an initial assessment. Authorities say that following its assessment, the Loggerhead sea turtle will be moved to a long-term rehabilitation facility. Here, it will receive the necessary care and treatment to ensure a full recovery.
This rapid intervention is one example of many rescues spearheaded by the new center connected to the National Aquarium in Baltimore. The National Stranding Response opened in the coastal town in February. It provides more convenient aid to stranded animals whereas before they faced an almost 200-mile long trek to the National Aquarium for help. The center is fully functional and able to help a variety of sea animals native to Delmarva’s shores. According to organizers, it is equipped with holding tubs, medical supplies and the ability to send bloodwork to the National Aquarium before the animal arrives for further medical attention.