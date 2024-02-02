One of the all-time great football players at Salisbury University will be closer to his home area. According to the Associated Press, Dan Quinn will be hired as the new head coach for Washington.
Quinn, 53, spent the past three seasons running the defense for the NFC East-rival Cowboys after five-plus seasons coaching the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016 before being fired after an 0-5 start in 2020.
Quinn attended Salisbury University (then Salisbury State) in the mid 1990s. He was twice a captain on the Sea Gulls football team and in 1994 he had a record breaking hammer throw (168.8 feet) at the NCAA Track and Field championships. Quinn grew up in Morristown, NJ. He was inducted in the Salisbury University athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.
Quinn takes over a Washington team that finished with 4-13 in 2023.
(the Associated Press contributed to this post)