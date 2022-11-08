Incumbent Republican Douglas Hudson won the Sussex County Council District 4 race. He defeated Democrat Nathan Mitchell with 64 percent of the votes.
Hudson is the Council Vice President. He is a former state trooper and previous member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Hudson has stated that public safety is a focus for him.
“We upped our game with our fire and EMS funding, and we also subsidized the state police with about 22 extra troopers to the tune of about $3.2 or $3.3 million," Hudson said.
This district serves Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Long Neck, Dagsboro, Selbyville.