Incumbent Republican John Rieley was elected to his second term in District 5 of the Sussex County Council. He beat Democrat Billy Edwards with 64% of the vote.
Rieley is a former President of the Millsboro Chamber of Commerce. He has had careers in food service management and financial planning.
Rieley has been discussing issues such as the relationship between housing and the workforce.
“We just did pass the affordable rental ordinance and so we are looking forward to moving on to the next phase of that entire process of building our stock of workforce and affordable housing," Rieley said.
This district serves Georgetown and Millsboro.