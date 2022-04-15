Here comes Peter Cotton Tail... literally, for some, as pet bunnies make popular Easter gifts. One Delmarva veterinarian and a rabbit rescue are warning against that before knowing the realities and commitment of owning a bunny.
Kelly Stottlemyer has 13 rabbits living in her home this Easter. Most are rescues taken in by the Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center.
"We generally have about 50 rabbits in our care at a time," said Stottlemyer, who serves as Vice President and Lower Shore Coordinator with the rabbit rescue. "We have a shelter, but it only holds 13 to 15, and the rest are in foster homes."
The rescue gets a lot of adoption requests around Easter, but they advise against it, because there are misconceptions about the kind of pets rabbits are.
Most people think bunnies are cute, quiet pets, but don't realize they require as much attention and care as any other pet. That's something to really want to think about before inviting more than just the Easter Bunny into your house this Easter.
Stottlemyer wants people to do their research and consider the long-term commitment.
"A lot of people don't know what they're getting into with a rabbit," she said. "A lot of people think they're easy pets, and so they tend to get overwhelmed with their care."
Some of that care includes quality food, exercise, and living quarters.
"We generally recommend about a 4 x 4 space just for the rabbit, which is a lot bigger than the little cages that you find in stores," Stottlemyer said. "Rabbits eat a lot of hay. They do shed...And part of their diet is getting fresh greens, and so, going to the grocery store and getting those special foods."
Veterinarian at Queenstown Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Marianne Bailey, also discourages bunnies as Easter gifts, just for them to hop down the bunny trail to a shelter a few weeks later.
"We're talking, like, 8 to 15 years of a commitment for a pet," Dr. Bailey said. "And the second part is it's difficult to find veterinarians to take care of bunny rabbits."
The same goes for baby chicks.
"Keeping in mind the high path avian influenza is a big concern right now. So, there is a bird flu going through our area and across the country," Dr. Bailey said.
Instead of surprising the little ones with a bunny, make sure it's a good match first.
"They are naturally prey animals and kids like to pick things up, and that's really scary for a rabbit," Stottlemyer said. "We do adopt rabbits to families with children, but one of the really important things is making sure that the parents know that they need to be the primary caretaker."
If you did get a rabbit for Easter and decide you can't take care of it, or if you come across a stray domesticated bunny, Stottlemyer says to check with your local animal shelter first. To adopt a rabbit, visit the Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue's website.
The Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center is hosting their "Bun Run" 5K fundraiser Saturday morning at 10 am in Salisbury. Visit their website to register.