DOVER, Del. — As Delaware experiences warmer weather, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is advising locals to be vigilant about rabies.
State officials have noted that, since 2019, 54 animals have tested positive for the disease, emphasizing that this represents only a portion of potential cases as typically only animals with possible human exposure are tested.
Rabies, a deadly viral disease that affects warm-blooded mammals, has been detected in various local species including community cats, bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes, with sporadic cases observed in cattle, horses, deer, groundhogs and coyotes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has identified signs of potential infection to include unusual aggression or confusion, such as walking in circles.
The DPH emphasizes that exposure can occur through bites or even non-bite incidents like scratches or open wounds contacting saliva from an infected animal. Prevention is deemed crucial, with DPH urging thorough washing of wounds and swift medical evaluation.
Residents encountering aggressive wild animals are advised to contact the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) at 302-739-9912, or after hours, the 24-hour dispatch at 800-523-3336. Situations involving aggressive stray domestic animals should be directed to DPH’s Office of Animal Welfare at 302-255-4646.
DPH also offers guidance for personal safety, advising residents to keep a safe distance from wild and unknown animals, avoid feeding wildlife, and ensure pets are vaccinated against rabies. Additional precautions include securing garbage cans and batproofing homes during the fall and winter.
For more information on rabies prevention or to report potential exposure, Delaware residents can visit the DPH Rabies Program online at www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/dpc/rabies.html or call the Rabies Hotline at 302-744-4990. Information is also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/rabies/.