OCEAN PINES, Md. - The price to play racquet sports like tennis and pickleball is going up.
On Thursday the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors voted 6-1 to adopt the revised fee structure for Racquet Sports. That includes a 10 percent increase in membership prices across the board. The revised fee structure can be found here https://www.oceanpines.org/documents/20124/70275/2-29-24+Special+Board+Meeting+Agenda.pdf/dbf73a09-aabc-ba08-90cc-935f75ea63ec?t=1709063861453.
This comes after a recent budget approval by the Ocean Pines Association Board on February 17 has led to significant changes at the Ocean Pines Racquet Center.