Daypart Forecast

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with temperature lows in the mid-50's. Southeast winds will be around 5 miles per hour. The chance for precipitation is at 60 percent currently.

DELMARVA- Showers Wednesday evening are likely and thunderstorms are possible before midnight. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms could take place mainly between midnight and 2 a.m.

Weather Radar

New rainfall amounts can be seen anywhere between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts made possible by thunderstorms. Thursday will be a partly sunny day, with a high near 69 degrees.
Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with temperature lows in the mid-50's. Southeast winds will be around 5 miles per hour. The chance for precipitation is at 60 percent currently.
 
New rainfall amounts can be seen anywhere between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts made possible by thunderstorms. Thursday will be a partly sunny day, with a high near 69 degrees.
 
Northwest winds will range from 5 to 15 miles per hour. However, by the evening Thursday it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees and northeast winds around 10 miles per hour.
Sneezecast

Pollen levels calmed down Wednesday thanks to some rain, but Thursday's pollen count will climb back up as trees go from 'High' to 'Extreme', thanks to more spring blossoming. 
 
Pollen levels calmed down Wednesday thanks to some rain, but Thursday's pollen count will climb back up as trees go from 'High' to 'Extreme', thanks to more spring blossoming. The forecast is looking good for recreational sunny activities, but those with allergy will need to take precautions if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.