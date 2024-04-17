DELMARVA- Showers Wednesday evening are likely and thunderstorms are possible before midnight. Then a chance of showers and thunderstorms could take place mainly between midnight and 2 a.m.
Rain and thunderstorms expected for Delmarva Wednesday evening
Pollen levels calmed down Wednesday thanks to some rain, but Thursday's pollen count will climb back up as trees go from 'High' to 'Extreme', thanks to more spring blossoming. The forecast is looking good for recreational sunny activities, but those with allergy will need to take precautions if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
