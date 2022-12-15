SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Schellville is a snow-go Thursday night due to inclement weather.
Alyssa Titus of Schell Brothers says the safety of the guests and volunteers is of utmost importance.
Schell Brothers is also keeping an eye on its lights that may have been impacted by the rain.
"Lighting is always a challenge when it rains," Titus said. "I mean we have probably over a million lights out there so breakers do go off in the rain. So tomorrow we'll probably be fighting that battle of getting all the lights on for tomorrow night."
People who had reservations for Thursday, December 15 can use their tickets on December 19, 20, 27, or 28. If they cannot be used those days, guests can wait in the walk-up line another day. Skate rentals will be accepted another day or can be refunded through Eventbrite. Schellville is expected to reopen on Friday.
There's only ten days until Christmas. Some people at the Tanger Outlets used this dreary day to get some spirited last-minute holiday shopping done.
"Normally, I wait right up until the last second," Mike King of Bethany Beach said. "And I thought well rainy day, not a whole lot to do. Can't really get on the golf course today. So thought I'd come out and see if I couldn't knock off some presents for Christmas."
One more thing you may need to prepare for ahead of next week is snow.
Bests' ACE Hardware in Lewes is stocked up with shovels, salt, and scrapers. Sale Associate Mike Wajda says people need to be ready.
"They're gonna come in here and get what they can get to be prepared for the snow," Wajda said. "Take care of their animals if they have any feed, things of that nature which we have. And then if they don't get snow shovels when it happens then. Probably not going to be anything left after the next day because it'll already be gone."
While the weather may not be so ideal, there's certainly nothing to dig into about the holidays.