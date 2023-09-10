Rain doesn't damper Nanticoke Pow Wow spirit

MILTON, Del. - The 45th Annual Nanticoke Indian Pow Wow weekend went off without a hitch on Saturday but Sunday's Pow Wow was cancelled due to rainstorms.
The annual event celebrates the tribe's culture and traditions and the Chief of the Nanticoke tribe, Avery Johnson said the rain was disappointing for everyone involved in putting on this event.
"Unfortunately for two years now on Sunday, it's rained out and we went years and years where you go, 10 to 12 years without ever having rain," Johnson said. "So it's really amazing that this could happen twice in two years."
Although some like dancer Aimee Adams said although they couldn't dance today she is grateful that they had a good Pow Wow day on Saturday.
"It's great that the earth gets nourished and gets to chill out with the rain but we do miss the second day of Pow Wow together and you know we like to hang out as much as we can," Adams said.
While some like local Sue Kandler felt the cancelling of Sunday was a let down.
"It's a shame because I feel like people come from all over to come to this for the weekend," Kandler said. "They come to make money and they're not making it, if they're not open."
Whether it's dream catchers to native jewelry, the beating of the drums or even half eaten fry bread, no matter the weather, the spirit of the Nanticoke and all indigenous people is alive and well.
"This Pow Wow brings them, our people, out of the dark and allow people on the outside to understand us better and people on the inside to feel better about who they are and what we're about," Johnson said.
"It's like a family feeling that we create for everyone who comes to Pow Wow's and if that's what addicting, we get to live our culture," Adams said.
The Nanticoke Tribe said the Pow Wow is the biggest event of the year for them. They lost out on a lot of revenue because of day two being canceled due to the rain. But there's still opportunities to donate here.