Rainbow Fentanyl Sparks Alarm in Addiction Experts

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A new opioid deemed "rainbow fentanyl" is alarming addiction experts in Sussex County.
The pill looks like candy. If you eat one, you're dead.
Director of Operations at Square One Health, Patrick Hunt, said he is horrified.
"It is frighteningly awful," Hunt said.
Rainbow fentanyl is a new variety of dangerous tranquilizers that are often laced into street drugs. It is 100 times stronger than morphine.
With fentanyl being the leader in drug-related deaths in Delaware, experts are sounding the alarm.
"There is no playing around with this stuff...you can't just live in addiction you die," Hunt said.
It's being marketed at kids with bright colors and small pieces.
Experts said images are popping up on social media aimed to hook young users.
Dave Humes is an outspoken advocate after his son died from an overdose years ago. He is spreading the word about this new threat.
"One pill can kill. They can use it once, and it can be a fatal mistake," Humes said.
This week, the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning about the emerging threat throughout the United States.
They say it is more common on the West Coast, but Humes is fearful.
"We know what is happening on the west coast certainly comes east," Humes said.
Humes said he reminds people that Narcan is the best tool to reverse the effects of an overdose. It can be administered by a nasal spray and carried in your purse.
Delaware requires you to take a training before you carry a kit.