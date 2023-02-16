ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning that forecasted rain could stop two-way operations on the Bay Bridge on both Thursday and Friday.
Two-way operations are when one bridge lane heading west is switched to heading east, which helps alleviate rush-hour traffic. The authority says that they are not allowed to make the switch during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation, so the Authority says drivers may experience delays heading east during rush hour.
The Authority ensures that they will monitor weather conditions and implement two-way traffic if it is safe to do so.