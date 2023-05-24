Raising Awareness to Preserve 120 Acres in Lewes

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts of 25 to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&