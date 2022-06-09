DOVER, Del.--Multiple organizations and individuals congregated on the steps of Legislative Hall in Dover to 'Rally For Our Planet' and advocate over the importance of climate change
Creative climate change posters were held up in the air, along with chants and claps that showed their support for the Delaware Climate Change Solutions Act or SB 305.
The act would update Delaware's current environmental policies by requiring state agencies to address climate change and reduce gas emissions by 2050.
University of Delaware graduate Anthony Chan said Delaware is behind.
"This is a chart, (a) graph of the different emission reduction goals of our neighboring states," he said explaining his poster. "You can see Maryland, we're going to like 95 percent by 2050 and you can see the other states there; and Delaware, we don't have any goals beyond 2025."
Advocates said flooding and air pollution are examples of how climate change impacts Delaware. SB 305 aims to address them.
Shweta Arya said it's a topic that impacts all communities, especially poor and marginalized ones.
"This has never been achieved in Delaware, there has never been in history such a strong legislation that can reduce our emissions to net 0," she said.
DNREC has stated in the past that some of the ways we can help reduce gas emissions is investing in electric vehicles and make buildings more energy-efficient.
Although organizers expressed that this should not be a partisan issue, unfortunately, they feel it has already become one.