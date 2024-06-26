WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- June 21, Ramier Bender, a former resident of Salisbury, Maryland, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for charges of armed robbery and firearm use in a crime of violence. The sentence was handed down by the Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the First Judicial Circuit.
Bender, who pleaded guilty on March 6, was involved in an armed robbery that took place on December 11, 2021. According to court records, Bender and several associates planned the robbery of a young victim. They arranged a meeting at Bender's home, where one of Bender's accomplices, armed with a handgun, demanded the victim's backpack. A struggle ensued, during which the victim was shot in the lower back. Fortunately, the victim survived the injury after receiving medical treatment.
Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes acknowledged the contributions of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, her staff, and the cooperating witnesses in the case.
"This was a difficult case to prosecute, but I am thankful for the hard work of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, my staff, and the brave cooperating witnesses that were willing to do their part to see that justice was done," said State's Attorney Dykes.
For more information contact the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County by phone at 410-548-4880 or visit their website at www.wicomicostatesattorney.com.