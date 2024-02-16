LEWES, Del.- History enthusiasts and curious visitors alike now have the chance to marvel at the Bendix M-357-A Antenna Kite, proudly showcased in the 519 Gallery of the museum. This artifact once served a pivotal role in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Now, it's on display at the old WWII battery in Cape Henlopen State Park.
The Bendix M-357-A Antenna Kite played a crucial role in hoisting the antenna for the SCR-578 survival radio, a device renowned for its life-saving capabilities during the tumultuous era of WWII. Issued alongside multi-man life rafts, this radio provided a vital means of communication amidst the chaos of war. Fort Miles says the kite, with its 260-foot antenna cable, was skillfully deployed into the skies, serving as a beacon of hope and connectivity for those in need.
Manufactured by the esteemed Bendix Aviation Corporation from 1941 until the conclusion of the war, these kites symbolize not only a technological feat but also a testament to the resilience and innovation of the era. Now, thanks to the generosity of Fred Noll, a cherished member of the Fort Miles Historical Association, this rare piece of history finds its home within the museum's hallowed halls.
For those eager to delve deeper into the rich history of the Fort Miles Museum and Historical Area in Cape Henlopen State Park, simply visit www.fortmilesmuseum.org to find out more.