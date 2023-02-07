Re-Boarding In Ocean City to be Done Sooner than Expected

OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you walk down parts of the boardwalk in Ocean City you will notice something is missing, boards.
But sooner than expected, the boardwalk will have a whole new look as Ocean City has been re-boarding the boardwalk for the last two winters. The re-boarding process usually happens every ten years unless weather damages the boardwalk quicker.
Kristie St. Pierre, who runs the boardwalk often spoke on how badly the boardwalk needed a makeover, "With as much wear and tear from the weather and the summertime and at the boardwalk gets it's a good idea for just keeping everything up to date and safe."
The boardwalk is on its second phase, this phase of work goes from 15th street to Wicomico street. City engineers report the re-boarding is ahead of schedule simply because they worked out the kinks of the removing process from phase one which was last year.
Although Ocean City local, Jim Halverson is happy the project is almost done he said, while the boardwalk is a major draw, he wonders if the boards being used for the boardwalk are the right way to go, "Probably the issue I have is why use up all these natural resources. There's so many other materials that can be used and probably last a lot longer with the same labor costs."
The town of Ocean City isn't just throwing away the old wood from the boardwalk, they have sold a majority of it to a contractor in Florida but they have a pile of it at the end of the Inlet parking lot for the public to buy.
The city says this re-boarding project should be completed by March 31st of this year.