DELMARVA - President Joe Biden announced July 21, that he will not be running for reelection any longer and leaders across Delmarva are commenting on the historic event.
Delaware Governor John Carney praised the President's actions in a statement Sunday afternoon.
In a statement from Minority Leader Mike Ramone, he writes: "For more than 50 years, President Biden has given Delaware a national voice and served our country with honor [...] Having known and worked with the Biden family for many years, I have witnessed firsthand his love for Delaware and his commitment to our nation. For his steadfast service to our state and country, and for his deep love for the every man, we thank him."
Senator Chris Coons applauded the president's decision saying, "President Biden has an incredible record of public service. He has been the most consequential president of my lifetime, and his legacy of putting his country before himself is only strengthened by his hard decision today to step aside as a candidate for president."
Similarly, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who is now running for Senate, says the president made the right decision.
"These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition." said Hogan.
Senator Mark R. Warner of Virginia reflects on Biden's accomplishments thus far while also showing support for Harris in a statement Sunday.
"While there has to be an orderly process and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the DNC delegates, I believe Vice President Harris has the experience, energy, and resolve to lead our nation," said Warner. "This November, we must defeat Donald Trump and his backwards agenda."
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester claims in a statement to have known Biden for three decades. Rochester begins that statement saying,"From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Mr. President."
The congresswoman, now running for the Senate continued to say, "the fight of our lives continues. As a party, Democrats have always been united in defeating Donald Trump, continuing to build the economy from the bottom up and middle out, restoring our reproductive freedoms for every woman in this country, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and beating back Project 2025. There is no better person or leader more equipped to do so than Vice President Kamala Harris. In November, Democrats are going to beat Donald Trump because we have to — and because President Joe Biden showed us how."
"President Biden is the definition of a true patriot, and he has led the most accomplished administration we’ve seen in my lifetime." said Delaware State Senator Sarah McBride.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings claims in a statement to have known Biden, "as my Senator, as a father to my old boss and dear friend Beau, as one of the greatest Vice Presidents and Presidents in the history of our nation."
"I know this was not an easy decision for Joe to reach when so much is on the line for America. But I also know that he understands how gravely serious the threat to our country is, and I should not be surprised that — in a career replete with difficult, consequential decisions — Joe’s patriotism has carried the day. The entire Biden family is in my heart today." said Jennings.
Senator Tom Carper recently released his own statement saying it has been a privilege to serve the people of Delaware and America with Joe Biden for 50 years.
"Now, during his last five months in office, President Biden will be able to give his undivided attention to the awesome responsibilities of serving as our commander-in-chief," said Carper. "while continuing to build on the remarkable record of achievement that’s been attained over the course of his Administration."
Rob Arlett, former Trump State Campaign Chair in Delaware, former Sussex County Councilman and Republican Senate Candidate, said in an interview with CoastTV on Biden's stepping down that, "I think as a nation we need to come together and heal and move forward and let the people, let the voice ultimately have that decision come November. That's my heart and soul, that's my desire."
Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen commemorated the president as a public servant saying, "President Biden has always put our country first, and in making this decision, he has once again done what he thinks is best for the future of our democracy. His legacy will set an example of what we can accomplish on behalf of everyday Americans for generations to come."