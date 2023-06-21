DELAWARE - Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Wednesday that she is running for U.S. Senate. Senator Tom Carper is endorsing her for the seat he is vacating in 2025. However, Delaware Republicans tell Coast-TV News they're confident they'll get a seat in Congress in the next election.
Senator Carper, D-Delaware, announced his retirement in May 2023. He says one difference between being a congressperson and being a senator is the power the seat holds. Right now, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is 1 out of 435. If she is elected to the U.S. Senate, she would be 1 out of 100. Her term in office would also increase from two to six years.
Carper says he's known Blunt Rochester since she was a student at the University of Delaware. She once worked for him before she worked with him in Congress. He says her work ethic is needed to finish their work on issues like affordable healthcare, climate change, and unemployment.
"We have all these people on the side lines who are not working, we have all these employers who have jobs that are not being filled, that's just major order for her, so that would be one of them," says Senator Tom Carper. "Another issue that's been before us forever is healthcare and I think we've done a very great job in this country in the last 10 - 20 years in making healthcare more affordable through the Affordable Care Act."
Senator Carper says he knows of several Democrats looking to run for Blunt Rochester's current seat in the House of Representatives. He didn't name anyone specific when saying they'd all make great candidates.
Delaware GOP Chair Julianne Murray tells Coast-TV News she believes Blunt Rochester is out of touch.
"She has been more interested on a national scale than she has on Delaware, so we are kind of looking forward to hold her feet to the fire on specific Delaware issues," Murray says. "I think that it's important to show up and see people up and down the state. We have three counties, they are three very different counties, and historically Lisa Blunt Rochester comes here when it's time to run."
Head of the Delaware Black Caucus Rep. Kendra Johnson tells Coast-TV News she thinks the history that could be made if Blunt Rochester wins the senate seat will spread to many people.
"It provides hope for people who look like me," says Rep. Johnson, D-Bear. "It provides hope for young girls who have dreams because when you see yourself then you know that it is possible."