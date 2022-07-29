Ocean City. MD- Ocean City has seen a recent string of crimes, but police say there is nothing to fear.
An armed robbery on the board walk this past week is only one of the few recent crimes that happened in Ocean City, including a drug bust on July 11 and a triple stabbing on June 29. Police also say there has been a rise of vehicle break-ins.
But despite the recent crimes, Ashley Miller with the Ocean City police says that recent major crimes have gone down, She also said these types of incidents are not uncommon during the summer vacation months.
"We’re seeing particularly with part one type crimes, which are considered your more serious type crimes, were actually seeing a decline," she said. "We’re seeing our crime statistics returning to what they were in 2018 and 2019 before COVID hit."
Miller said that there was an uptick of crime in 2020 and 2021, and that the signs of it going down is encouraging.
Police ask that if you see anything suspicious, to please contact them.