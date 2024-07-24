BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Lifeguards along the coast will be recognized for their work in a big way. On August 13, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce and the Big Chill Beach Club will host the 2024 Lifeguard Award Celebration. This event honors the efforts of local lifeguard patrols along the Delaware coast. The annual celebration recognizes the work of lifeguards who ensure the safety of beachgoers. Each patrol can nominate a Lifeguard of the Year, who will be celebrated for their service and commitment.
In addition to the Lifeguard of the Year nominations, the event will spotlight the lifeguards representing Sussex County in the United States Lifesaving Association Nationals. These individuals will be recognized for their achievements and competitive spirit. The celebration promises to be a tribute to those who keep the beaches safe.