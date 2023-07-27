Recommended code changes for manufactured houses in Lewes

LEWES, Del. - A recommended code change would reduce green space in one manufactured home community, paving the way for a lot more houses.
Water and sewer issues have plagued the Donovan Smith Community for years. Right now the City of Lewes is still working to replace pipes even as more code changes for the park are being debated. One of the changes to code that the Lewes Planning Commission recently voted to recommend is a minimum green space of three-quarter acres per parcel.
President of the community's HOA, Sam Saunders, said that is not enough.
"To me, this is how slums and ghettos start. By forcing people to live closer together and in inhumane conditions."
The commission also said that they would schedule meetings with members of the community to get a better feel for the challenges they face.
"It's something they can't see when they just do a drive through. You really have to get into the community to see that and I welcome them to come down to meet with us and take a walk around with us," said Carol Parsons, who has lived in Donovan Smith for two years.
Both community members agree that the long standing problems with infrastructure should be finished before more changes are made.
Parsons questioned, "Why don't we let the water and sewer project actually come to completion before we start talking about, 'okay we can install more homes?'"
An employee for the Donovan Smith Manufactured Home Community tells CoastTV that the entrance to the park is next to receive new piping for water and sewer. That is expected to begin next week. For information on why these code changes are being considered, visit our article here.