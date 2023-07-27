CHINCOTEAGUE, VA.- One day after the famous Pony Swim, the pony auction broke records, according to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
The saltwater cowboys say 72 foals were auctioned off, setting a new record with total sales reaching an impressive $509,175.
The highest bid of the day, a record-setting $43,000, was made for a buyback pony. The average price for the foals, which also considers buybacks except for foal auctioned off to save the Beebe Ranch, settled at $6,792.
In addition to the ponies, extra items such as prints, signs, and other memorabilia contributed significantly to the auction's success, amounting to a total of $20,175.
The Pony Swim week nears an end, with south herd ponies swimming back Friday. The north herd is taken back in a trailer after the auction.
To watch CoastTV's team coverage of the Pony Swim, click here.