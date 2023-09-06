SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - People throughout Delmarva faced record-breaking heat on Wednesday, and despite the heat, some of them still got outdoors with a bit more planning.
Mary Del Rossi loves to exercise and said the heat doesn't bother her, but she ensured she was ready to ride her bike under this high temperature.
"In order to prepare for this ride, we tend to just hydrate with a lot of water and a lot of electrolytes," Del Rossi said.
Visiting from Pennsylvania, Kim Scheffler logged about 20 miles on the Georgetown-Lewes trail despite the heat.
"We're very happy for the shade the trail provides in different parts, so it wasn't all in the sun," Scheffler said.
Del Rossi had a plan in place to deal with the record-breaking temperature.
"We'll probably stop a couple of times more than usual just to get a couple of sips of water."
Drinking more water is top of mind for many folks in Sussex County, including the Parks in Rehoboth Beach.
"You almost have to, 'cause you can tell you are just losing it all the time," Ron Parks said.
No cooling centers are open in Sussex County right now, but the county government reminds people that libraries are always a good place to go when temperatures are this high.