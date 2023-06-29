Record breaking traveling expected for Delaware this Fourth of July weekend

DELAWARE- The first state is in for a record breaking amount of travelers this Independence Day Weekend.
AAA expects that over 142,000 people from Delaware will travel 50 miles or more to get to festivities for the holiday weekend. That is up 4% from last year.
Air travel is up nearly 11%, but other modes of transportation like train and bus is up nearly 24% over last year, which was slowest to recover from the pandemic. However people on the road in Lewes today say the traffic has already been hectic.
"We're going to spend time at home and avoid the traffic," said local Les Lak. "We avoid the big crowds. But this year I think it's going to be a very bad season because the last few weeks have been crowded so you pick your times, when to go."
19-year old Jacob Greenwood from Middletown said he can see why everyone wants to travel for the holiday, especially to the beaches.
"I just enjoy being at the beach. Especially when I get older and finish college, the beach is just somewhere where I want to start my life whether it's here or somewhere else so I don't blame people for coming. If it's where they want to be, it's where they want to be."
If you are planning to travel AAA said the busiest day to get going will be Friday with average travel times up nearly 30%.