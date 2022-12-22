LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced that the Records Pond fishing pier in Laurel has been closed for public safety due to warping of the pier's deck, effective immediately.
DNREC says that the decking will be replaced in summer 2023 along with the construction of the new public boat ramp, managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. They say the fishing pier will stay closed until the ramp is complete.
According to DNREC, fishing along the shore and along the Records Pond parking lot area will remain open. They say the tidal fishing pier below the pond dam will also stay open.