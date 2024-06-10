GEORGETOWN, Del. - Town Council held a first reading Monday night on an ordinance that outlined regulations for recreational marijuana businesses. Council members debated a few changes and additions, ultimately sending the ordinance back for a re-draft.
Heading into the meeting, the ordinance would allow no more than two state-licensed retail marijuana stores to operate within town limits. Mayor Bill West noted that the requirements in the ordinance would likely confine the businesses to retail spaces along the highway rather than downtown areas.
Under the current draft ordinance, the architecture of the marijuana retail stores must be consistent with the surrounding area. Store owners would be responsible for removing graffiti within 24 hours and arranging for litter removal twice a day. Outdoor dining and drive-throughs would not be allowed at these establishments.
One council member raised concerns about the opening time outlined in the ordinance. It was suggested in the meeting that the ordinance be re-drafted with a store opening time of 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. Town Council also discussed mandating distance requirements for how far these businesses can be from schools, daycares, churches and rehab homes.
Mayor Bill West says the goal of the ordinance has been to keep recreational marijuana businesses under control before the industry goes live in Delaware. He points out that the state still regulates what is allowed to be sold and people still have to abide by state laws when consuming marijuana.
Town Council and the Planning Commission have both held public hearings this year.
The town is encouraging suggestions from the public as the ordinance is re-drafted. It will have to go through another first reading.