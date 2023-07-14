Recycling station permanently closing at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center and Extension Office

SALISBURY, MD. - The Wicomico County Recycling Stations located at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on 500 Glen Ave. and the Extension Office at 28657 Old Quantico Road will be closing on July 14th, 2023. 

Recycling should be taken to the following locations:

Delmar - 29750 Foskey Lane

Fruitland – 27778 Walnut Tree Road

Jersey Road – 1130 Jersey Road

Newland Park Landfill – 6969 Brick Kiln Road

Pittsville – 7478 Perdue Street

Willards – Main Street

If you have any questions, please call 410-548-4801. 

