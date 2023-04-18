MILFORD, Del. - The Milford comic book store, Red Bandana, was stolen from but was able to quickly retrieve their merchandise thanks to a single social media post.
About 1,500 vintage Pokémon cards worth about $2,000 were taken from the shop on Thursday. Pictures of the man who stole them was captured on surveillance and posted to the store's social media sites. The Milford community was able to identify the man quickly.
"Within an hour of posting his picture, not only did we have all of his information but we knew exactly who he was, where he spent his time, but our community in general just reached out and they were there for us." said co-owner of the Red Bandana, Katie Coenan.
As a result, Brandon was able to confront the man and get the cards back.
Katie said actions like these hit close to home, "It's just my husband and I and we've put everything into this business and when somebody comes in and just takes advantage of that and walks out with something you've worked so hard for, that's hard.."
A week prior to the robbery at the Red Bandana, the owner of Toy Krazy said that a Pikachu Funko Pop worth almost $200 was stolen from them by who they believe to be the same person.
Laurel Police are still investigating this case and Milford Police continues to work with Red Bandana on its burglary investigation.
"A lot of times without the community's support, it's very difficult for us to do our job and be able to get fast turn around on solving crime." said Sgt. Timothy Maloney, Milford Police Department.
The owners of the Red Bandana plan to press charges once Milford Police have identified the culprit.