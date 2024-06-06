DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced the winners of the 38 annual Young Fishing Tournament June 6. According to the DNREC, the Young Fishing Tournament was created to introduce young children to fishing and the catch-and-release approach to aquatic conservation.
Participants aged 4 through 15 competed for the county’s top catch and age group titles.
Sussex County and second-time statewide winner Brody Spencer caught a 5.71-pound fish. The largest fish was a 1.1-pound catfish caught by Jack Wertz and the smallest fish was a tie between Tristian Whitt and Jilian Columna who each caught a 15-grams bluegill.
Kent County winner Thomas Sweeney-Jones caught a 2.98-pound fish. The largest fish was a 1.7-pound largemouth bass caught by Beau Lindale and the smallest fish was a 11-gram bluegill caught by Jocelyn Spear.
New Castle winner Brice Wise caught a 3.31-pound fish. The largest fish was a 2.2-pound largemouth bass caught by Elena Pihouee and the smallest fish was a 4-gram pumpkinseed caught by McKenzie VanSaint.
County winners Brice Wise, Thomas Sweeney-Jones and Brody Spencer are invited to a special trophy ceremony on Thursday, July 25 at the Delaware State Fair in Harrington.